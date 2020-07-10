Gill, Mrs. Teresa

Gill, Mrs. Teresa January 25, 1927 - July 6, 2020 Age 93. Preceded in death by husband, Melvin P. Gill and daughter, Eunice Foster. Survived by children, Freddie (Orlando, Sr.) Waters; sister, Teatrussell Haynes; brother, Lee Authur Smith; grandchildren, Orlando (Pamela) Waters, Jr., Jamilla (Eddie) Waters-Bartling, Nadia (Brian) Gray, Teena (Chris) Smith; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. VISITATION: Friday, from 4-7pm, at mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm Monday at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE. Memorials to Eastern Star Hiawatha. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Gill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.