Gill, Jerelyn Jenson July 30, 1947 - June 25, 2020 Age 72 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Donna Jensen. Survived by children, Andrew Gill (Troy Crawford), Jason Gill, Jennifer (Mike) Lyman; grandchildren, Justin Gill, Ryan Gill, Phoebe Lyman, Max Lyman; grand dogs, Elliott, Charlie, Oscar and Addie; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, July 5th, 2020 from 1-3pm, at the residence of Jerelyn; 145 South 126th Ave. Omaha, NE 68154. Celebration of Life will take place in the back yard of Jerelyn's residence. Due to current Covid-19 concerns all guest are asked to wear a mask. Flowers and memorials are to be directed to the family. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

