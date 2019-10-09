Gill, Doris A. May 30, 1950 - October 7, 2019 Doris A. Gill, age 69, of Fairbury, passed away October 7, 2019 at her home. She was born May 30,1950 to George and Ruth (Grief) Redding in Winfield, KS. Survivors are husband, Mick of Fairbury; daughter, Jenny (Darin) Duin of Omaha; sons, Ryan (Kelly) Gill of Phillipsburg, MT; and Andy Gill of Fairbury; nine grandchildren; brother, Clark and (Judy) Redding of Larned, KS; David Redding of Marquette, NE; and sister, Denise (Chuck) Cornelius of Cascade, MT. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dan and Robert. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11am, at First Baptist Church in Fairbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials will go to Camp Jefferson or Bonham Theatre. GERDES-MEYER FUNERAL HOME Fairbury, NE | 402-729-5656 | www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

