Gill, Carol J. September 13, 1952 - September 22, 2019 Omaha. Survived by her husband, Peter; children: Johnathan (Regina), Sean (Traci), Thomas, and Elizabeth (Wayne); six grandchildren; family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, October 5, at the Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to Greenwood Stables and Equine Rescue in Peabody, KS. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

