Giles, Robert "Bob" Gerald Mar 15, 1974 - Jul 1, 2018 Bob was loved by many and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his son, Owen Giles and his mother, Nicole Smith; his fiancé, Andrea Bednarz and her son, Kaylib Williams; parents, Pia and Mike Packard; sister, Jennifer Packard; nephew, Cody Livingston; Barb, Marge, Terry and Joan. CHAPEL OF MEMORIES 9001 Arbor Street #111 402-551-1011 omahachapelofmemories.com

