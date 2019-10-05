Giles, Jean M. July 24, 1930 - October 2, 2019 Jean passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family. She is survived by children: William Giles, Mary Seger (Mark), Anne Monaghan (Michael), Thomas Giles, and Susan Aspengren (Eric); grandchildren: Katherine Story (Gary), Jennifer Giles, Allison Seger, Rachel Stratman (Kevin), Claire Seger, Elizabeth Giles, Leah Woods, Monica Woods, Patricia Giles, Anna Woods, Natalie Seger, Megan Aspengren, and Vincent Aspengren; great-grandson, Liam Stratman; brother, Roger Johnson (Judie); sister, Therese Johnson; sister-in-law, Maureen Johnson; multiple nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, William F. Giles; parents, Art and Mary Johnson; brothers, Keith Johnson and Donald Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Jim Peter; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jacqueline and Joseph Gilbert, Marilyn and Jim Dodson. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6th from 3pm to 5pm at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 7th at 10:30am, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Pius X Parish or St. Pius X/St. Leo Elementary School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

