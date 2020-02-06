Gilbride, Richard L.

Gilbride, Richard L. June 3, 1971 - February 2, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by brother, Dan; and stepmother, Irene. Survived by wife, Shannon; children: Cassidy, Kayla, Claudia, Drake, Roman, Khloe, Maxximus, Parents Kay and Chuck Baldwin of Des Moines; Violet and Dwight Gilbride of Ankeny; siblings, Christina Gilbride of Winterset, Misty VanDerKamp, Amy VanDerKamp, James (Kassidy) VanDerKamp, Ashley Frantz (Andrew), Dannielle (Noah) Quinn; many family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 3-7pm, with Vigil Service 6:30pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 114th & Fort St., Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org). ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

