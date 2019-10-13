Gilbert, Leon L. August 25, 1935 - October 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; son-in-law Chuck Butts Sr.; brothers; and sister. Survived by wife Alice; daughters, Debbie (Doug) Holle, and Patti Butts; son, Ricky (Miki) Gilbert; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters. CELBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday at 11:30am at the Springfield American Legion, 166 S 2nd St, Springfield, NE. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St Papillion 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

