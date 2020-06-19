Gilbert, Craig E.

Gilbert, Craig E. January 21, 1950 - June 16, 2020 Craig was a veteran of the Marine Corp, serving in Vietnam. During his service he earned three Purple Heart medals. Craig was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Betty Gilbert; brothers, Robert Harold and Chris Gilbert. Survived by wife of 27 years, Bonnie; stepdaughter, Nicole (Jake) Jacobsen; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Kiley and Amy Gilbert; many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 22nd, at 1pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. VISITATION: Sunday, from 2-4pm, also at the funeral home. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

