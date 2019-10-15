Gigliotti, Lori K., Ed.D. July 6, 1965 - October 10, 2019 SERVICES: Tuesday, October 15th at 9:30am, West Center Chapel to St. John Catholic Church at Creighton U. (2500 California Plaza) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

