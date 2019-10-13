Gigliotti, Lori K., Ed.D.

Gigliotti, Lori K., Ed.D. July 6, 1965 - October 10, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Morris Burnett; sister, Karen Guest; in-laws, Tony and Virginia Gigliotti. Survived by mother, Pearl Burnett; loving husband, Anthony J. Gigliotti; sister(s)-in-law, Diane Shymanski (John) and Patty Gigliotti; niece, Anna Shymanski and fianc�, Jordan Zach. Special thanks to our caregivers: St. Croix Home Hospice; the team at Josie Harper Hospice House; Chrys and Dirk Frey and family; and our spiritual caregiver, Rev. Lorn Snow, pastor of St. John Catholic Church at Creighton who treated our dear Lori with the respect and dignity she always showed everyone she touched. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Tuesday, October 15th at 9:30am, West Center Chapel to St. John Catholic Church at Creighton U. (2500 California Plaza) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family for designation at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

