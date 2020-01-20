Gifford, Fern A. Age 94 - January 17, 2020 Fremont, NE. Survived by children, Robert (Maureen) Gifford of Chicago IL, Paul Gifford of Fremont, and DeEtte(Frosty) Anderson of Lincoln, NE; 5 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Preceded by her husband, Don in 2011. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, January 23, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Memorials to the Fremont Family YMCA, or the Fremont Area Community Foundation. VISITATION with the family present: Wednesday from 6-8pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

