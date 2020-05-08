Giese, Wayne Joseph "Joe" August 15, 1945 - May 5, 2020 Wayne Joseph "Joe" Giese, age 74, of Omaha, NE, passed on May 5th, 2020. Wayne was born on August 15th, 1945 in Sioux City, IA. He grew up in Laurel, NE under the loving care of Bill and Clara Betters. He served in the United States Navy for 23 years before retiring in Bellevue, NE with his wife Debbie. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Debbie (Hubler) Giese. He is survived by his sons, Dean (Pam) Giese of Macedonia, IA; Darin Giese of Boise, ID; and Jody Giese of Nebraska City, NE; their mother, Sharon Bartz of Omaha, NE; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and host of other family and friends. At his request, no chapel services or visitation will be held. Military honors will be presented at a brief graveside service at 2pm on Saturday, May 9th, 2020, at the Bohemian Cemetery in Omaha, NE. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to VetHelp1, 10043 R Street, Omaha, NE 68127. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

