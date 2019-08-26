Giddens, Charles Milton Age 80 Omaha. Passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1938 in St. Joseph, MO to Stanley and Dorothy (Ward) Giddens. He graduated from Tech High School in Omaha, and was a Navy Veteran. Charles was a 40-year employee of MUD, retiring in 2001. Charles is survived by his daughter; Sue (Faulhaber) Miles (Jim); granddaughter Elizabeth; and many, many friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Tuesday, August 27, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: at 10:30am Wednesday, August 28, also at the Mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

