Gibbs, Robert Steven "Bob"

Gibbs, Robert Steven "Bob" October 25, 1944 - June 30, 2020 Bob passed away on June 30, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Okley and Kathleen Gibbs. He is survived by wife, Lisa Gibbs of Naples, FL; daughters; Liza Brigham of Chicago IL, and Alison Brockwell of Boston, MA; sister, Kathy Nemitz of Omaha; and brothers, Okley (Katie) of Omaha, Gerald (Sherri) of Lancaster CA, and Bruce of Omaha. Bob had a successful and distinguished career as a Sales and Marketing Executive with several large technology companies. He will be missed by his family and many friends, as well as his current and former dogs, Whiskey, River, Dewars and Splash. Interment and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Omaha. Memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice.

