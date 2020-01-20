Gibbs, Marilyn P. February 22, 1938 - January 16, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Joseph W. Gibbs; and parents, Max and Jean Barnhart. Survived by son, Todd W. Gibbs (Judy); grandchildren: Michael McClenahan (Chelsey), Stephanie Smutz (Keegan), and Adam Gibbs; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Ryder and Kennedy; and brother, Clifford Barnhart (Judy). Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21st, from 6-8pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Wednesday, January 22nd, 10:30am West Center Chapel. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

