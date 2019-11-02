Gibbs, Joyce Elaine (Matt) March 23, 1934 - November 1, 2019 Joyce Elaine (Matt) Gibbs, 85, of Omaha died on Friday, November 1, 2019, All Saints Day, at Josie Harper Hospice Home in Omaha. Joyce was born on March 23, 1934, Boone, Iowa, to her parents, William and Mary Matt. Joyce grew up in Boone and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. Joyce went to Creighton and graduated with her nursing degree. She found her true love, John Gibbs. They were married September 25, 1954, in Omaha. They traveled with the Army to Ft. Benning, GA. where their oldest child, David was born. They moved back to Omaha where Joyce was a nurse and the other four children Dianne, Suzanne, Donald, Gregory were born. Joyce was the Nursing Administrator for Mercy Care Center for 25 years. Joyce and Jack loved to travel, play cards, and attend the performing arts. Her greatest love was her family. Joyce was an active member for numerous nursing professional organizations and with the Sisters of Mercy. Joyce is survived by her husband, Jack; her five children, Dave (Leslie) Gibbs, Dianne (John) Mackey, Sue (Barry) Scheinost, Don Gibbs, Beth Gibbs, and Greg (Lynette) Gibbs; 17 grandchildren, David John (Liz) Gibbs, Stephen Gibbs, Chris (Rachel) Gibbs; Brian (Rachael) Mackey, Daniel (Cristy) Mackey; Carla, Lauren, and Emma Gibbs; Sarah (Gibbs) (Brian) Birkby, Ben Gibbs, Abby Gibbs, Matthew (Meagan) Gibbs, John (Kerri) Gibbs, Mark Gibbs (fianc�e Jen Rew), Andrew, Nathan, and Jacob Gibbs; ten great-grandchildren, Dillon, Levi, Kynlie, Liam, Samuel, Aiden, Blake, Connor, Logan, Emma. Two brothers Tom (Janet) Matt; Jim Matt; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Jerry) Dugan, Janet (Jim) Wicka. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnne (Joe) Baldus; brothers, William Matt, Richard Matt, and Stephen Matt; sister-in-law, Judy Matt. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, November 4, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Omaha, with internment in Calvary Cemetery at Omaha. VISITATION: 5-7pm Sunday, November 3, at West Center Chapel, followed by a Rosary at 7pm. Memorials will be designated by the family at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Chatelain: Nebraska football has lost 95 games in the 21st century, and I've exhausted my outrage
-
As Scott Frost praises Indiana's progress, Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'
-
Days of terrifying darkness, cold and hunger amid PG&E’s sweeping power blackouts
-
After things got 'heated' during Indiana loss, Scott Frost meets with players to clear the air
-
The true story behind the Black Angel of Council Bluffs
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.