Gibbs, Joseph W. May 18, 1933 - November 1, 2019 Retired long time District 66 Head Engineer. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and William Gibbs; brothers, George, Clarence and Fred Kolund; and sister, Louise James. Survived by wife, Marilyn P.; son, Todd W. Gibbs (Judy); grandchildren, Michael McClenahan (Chelsey), Stephanie Smutz (Keegan), Adam Gibbs; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ryder and Kennedy; sister, Rosemary Plummer; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday 5-7pm, West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Wednesday 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Mt. Hope, with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post #2503. Memorials to Benson VFW Post #2503 or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

