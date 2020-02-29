Ghosh, Sheila V. nee Wilkinson May 4, 1944 - February 27, 2020 Sheila was born in Middlesbrough, England on May 4, 1944 and passed away after a brief illness on February 27, 2020. Sheila is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Hilton Ghosh; children: Dr. Monica Ghosh and husband, Dr. David Lojero; Dr. Amanda Cervantes and husband Dr. James Cervantes; and beloved son, Robin Ghosh; grandchildren: Dr. Thomas Cervantes and wife Sarah Southerland, Matthew Cervantes and fianc�e Margaret Brecker, Paul Cervantes and Madison Lojero; cherished pet Danny and the memories of the many loved pets that Sheila cared for over the years. Private Family Interment. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to the Town and Country Humane Society. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

