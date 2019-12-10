Geyza, Leo E. Age 73 Awarded a Purple Heart while he served in the US Marine Corp during Vietnam with the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, Lima Company. Preceded in death by parents; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many other close relatives. Survived by wife, Dawne; son, Justin (Nicole) Geyza; daughter, Michelle Scardina; one granddaughter; many loving family members, friends and neighbors; and special friend, Ron Olechnowicz. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday at 11am at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel, with VISITATION Wednesday from 9am until time of Service. Military Honors by the American Legion Post #331 and US Marine Honor Guard. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

