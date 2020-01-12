Getz, Donald J.

Getz, Donald J. June 29, 1931 - January 9, 2020 Survived by wife Wilma; daughters, Cathy Sand (Dan), Mary Hoefer (Dan), Jeanine Milne (Lee), and Donna Waite (Blaire); step-children, Kevin Weir (Deanna), Brian Weir (Cheryl), and Stacey Weir; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, 10-11am, with 11am SERVICE, all at West Center Chapel. Interment in Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

