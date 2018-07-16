Geschke, Norman Eugene Sep 1, 1931 - Jul 13, 2018 Age 86 of Plattsmouth, NE. Passed away at Louisville Care Center. He was born to Oscar August Herman Geschke and Blanche Alma (Harley) Geschke in Avoca, NE. Norman attended Otoe Public Schools through the 10th grade, then attended Plattsmouth High School, graduating with the class of 1950. Norman married Mary Margaret (Thimgan) Geschke on March 31, 1962 at the First Presbyterian Church, Plattsmouth, NE. Norman and Mary made their home in Plattsmouth where they raised their children. Norman worked briefly for the Union Pacific Railroad after graduation, then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954, serving overseas during the Korean Conflict. Norman returned to Plattsmouth and rejoined the railroad as a crane operator, retiring after 38 years of service. Norman attended the First Presbyterian Church, was a lifetime member of Lepert-Wolever VFW Post #2543, and a 64 year member of Hugh J. Kerns American Legion Post #56, all of Plattsmouth. Norman is survived by his wife: Mary Geschke of Plattsmouth; 1 son, Kirk Geschke and wife Sherri of Riverview, MI; 1 daughter, Kelly Hadraba and husband Patrick of Plattsmouth; 4 grandchildren, Kalee Corcoran and husband Michael, Jordan Hadraba and wife Elizabeth, Joshua Geschke, and Alyssa Geschke; and 2 great grandchildren, Landyn and Aria Hadraba. Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Blanche Geschke. VISITATION will be Tuesday. July 17, 1-9pm, with family Greeting relatives and friends from 6-8pm at Roby Funeral Home. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held at 10:30am Wednesday, July 18, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, with Pastor Matthew Coplen officiating. Military Rites to be provided by Lepert-Wolever V.F.W. Post #2543 and the Offutt Air Force Base Military Rites Team of Bellevue, NE. The family suggests Memorials to the First Presbyterian Church, Plattsmouth. ROBY FUNERAL HOME 402-296-3123 Plattsmouth, NE www.robyfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.