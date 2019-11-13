Gerdes, Joyetta K. "Kay" September 3, 1937 - November 8, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Vernal J Gerdes; parents, Hosea Blue Smith and Eva Etta (Roland) Smith; and brother, Donald Smith. Survived by sons: Rodney and Shelly (O'Hara) Gerdes, Randy and Anne (Henggeler) Gerdes, Bradley and Deanna (Berner) Gerdes; daughter, Ann Marie and (Aurelia Dean); 12 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, November 14, from 6-8pm at Kahler- Dolce Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, November 15th, 10am, at Overland Hills Church, 11151 S. 90th St., Papillion, NE 68046. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Papillion. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington, Papillion, NE 68046 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.