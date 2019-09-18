Craig Gerdes, age 49, of Louisville, died Saturday, Sept. 14, in Auburn. FUNERAL: Thursday, Sept. 19, 10:30am, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Auburn. VISITATION: Wednesday, 9am-8pm, with family 6-8pm, at the funeral home. HEMMINGSEN FUNERAL HOME, 801 “S” Street, Auburn, NE 68305, 402-274-3631
