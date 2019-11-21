Gerard, Joan Marie (Alt)

Gerard, Joan Marie (Alt) October 11, 1955 - November 19, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Edith and Mark Alt; and brother Gary Alt. Survived by husband, Ronald C.; son, Jeffrey C. (Maryellen); sister, Cindy McCawley (Steve); brother, Chris Alt (Mary); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, November 22nd from 5pm to 7pm at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S 118th St.) followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 23rd, 12 (noon), Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Early Childhood Education and Youth Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

