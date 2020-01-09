Genest, Sr. Mary Louise, OSM May 31, 1928 - January 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Bertha Genest; and sister, Mrs. Gladys Larrow. Survived by sister, Arlene Conklin (Richard); and brother, Ron Genest. VISITATION begins Saturday, January 11th at 9am, at Our Lady of Sorrows Convent (7400 Military Ave.) with a VIGIL SERVICE at 9:30am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Convent Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Servants of Mary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Genest, OSM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.