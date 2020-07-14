Geneski, Janet A. July 14, 1932 - July 10, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 14th, at 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on our home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

