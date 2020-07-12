Geneski, Janet A.

Geneski, Janet A. July 14, 1932 - July 10, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Donald Geneski; and parents, Clara and Conrad Mathison. Survived by daughter, Kim Geneski-Gafner (Carroll); son, David Geneski (Crystal); granddaughter, Hailey Geneski (Matt Knadle); and siblings: MaryLou Olson, Larry Mathison, Michael Mathison (Diane), and Linda Ballantyne (Richard). VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, July 13th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 14th, at 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Bennington Library or Lutheran Family Services. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on our home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

