Gendler, Minerva Beverly "Bev" June 29, 1930 - August 14, 2019 Age 89. Survived by son, Larry; grandsons, Max and Nate, brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Clariette Joseph; ex-husband (Hymie); ex-daughter-in-law, Tami; other family members; and newly designated "cousin" by her, Shari Hess. Also survived by a recently discovered and very special and loving half brother raised in Milwaukee who has coincidentally resided in Omaha for approximately 40 years, Fr. Charles (Chas) Kestermeier S.J.of Creighton University. Special gratitude and thanks to the employees of Hy Vee at 90th and Center for their routine hugs and always finding her the best bananas and broccoli in stock; to the folks at Pinnacle Bank at 84th and Dodge who graciously contributed to her stockpile of pens, made time to visit with her over coffee, and made her feel as special as a large corporate client; and to the wonderful staff of the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home for their exemplary care, friendship, and unselfish support to any who come through their doors. At the request of the deceased, Funeral Services will be Private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, the National Council of Jewish Women, Creighton University, or your favorite charity. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

