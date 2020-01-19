Gendler, Hymie January 14, 1926 - January 16, 2020 Survived by son, Larry; grandsons, Max and Nate; brother, Sam; sister, Sally Wintroub; former daughter-in-law, Tami Field; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; special friend, Gerry Zerse; and the family of Christin and Troy Honeyman, who added immense joy to his life. Predeceased by his parents, Rev. Arthur and Esther Gendler; brothers, Charles, Irving and Norman; sisters, Jean Gendler and Margie Alperson; and his former wife, Bev Gendler. Hy and his brothers all served in the military during World War II, and four of them (Chuck, Irv, Sam and Hy) served overseas. After serving in the Navy as a plank owner on the U.S.S. Goodrich, Hy and three of his older brothers returned to Omaha and purchased an appliance store from Sidles, on the corner of then 61st and Military Ave. Several years later, in April of 1954, they moved their store, Best Appliance, to its longtime primary location at the former Benson Theater, where they became one of the first retailers in the Omaha area to sell color televisions. Eventually, Hy and his brother, Chuck, became the sole owners, opening additional locations at Westroads and in South Omaha. They also ran a record store inside Kilpatrick's department store at The Center shopping mall. After selling the record store and Best Appliance, the brothers formed Best Distributing, a wholesale business selling televisions and air conditioners. In later years, Hy would go on to co-manage a car dealership and two Village Inn pancake houses in Des Moines. He also sold liver eventually under his own brand before finally retiring from Skylark Meats in his late eighties (after failing two previous attempts to do so). After retirement, he was diligent in maintaining his exercise routine. He had unconditional love for his family, friends, and neighbors, and enjoyed being generous with anyone who would let him. Special thanks to Dr. Nelson for his kind care during Hy's later years, and Dr. Silverberg, who kept him healthy and smiling for years longer than ever imagined. Private Funeral Services will be held. Interment will be in Fisher Farm Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, the Marilyn Gendler Memorial Scholarship Foundation, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, or your favorite charity. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory " L " Street Chapel 82nd and L Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
