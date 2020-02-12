Gelecki, John S. December 7, 1955 - February 10, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John and Stella Gelecki. Survived by wife, Laura; children, Bryan Gelecki (Brooke), Beth Gelecki; grandson, Micah John Gelecki; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Matt Sobczyk (Teresa), Bob Sobczyk (Karen), Paul Sobczyk (Kim), Michael Sobczyk, Cecilila Fanciullo (Rick), Marie Muller (John); nieces, nephews, cousins and friends Wake Service: Thursday, February 13th, 7pm West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, February 14th, 10:30am St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

