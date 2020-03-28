Geihs, Gilbert "Gil" George

Geihs, Gilbert "Gil" George Gilbert ("Gil") George Geihs, 80, passed away on March 9, 2020 from AL amyloidosis. Gil was born in Omaha on August 8, 1939 to Fritz and Dorothy Geihs, the middle of five siblings. He graduated from Central High School in 1957 and UNO in 1961. Gil married Peggy Jean Herman in 1961 and they remained married until his death. In 1981, they moved to Oregon with their daughters Gilion and Tennison. A Memorial Service will be held in Omaha at a future date.

