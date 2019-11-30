Geiger, Nola J. (Abels) June 2, 1928 - November 27, 2019 Survived by husband, Raymond W. Geiger; daughters, Karen (Scott) Taylor and Kathy (Kent) Taylor; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. VISITATION at Bethany Funeral Home on Sunday, December 1st from 4-5:30pm with a VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at St. Columbkille on Monday, December 2nd at 10:30am. INTERMENT Resurrection Cemetery For more information visit www.bethanyfuneralhome.com. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

