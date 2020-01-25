Geiger, James R.

Geiger, James R. July 29, 1945 - January 23, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Magdalene Geiger; brother, Jerome; sister, Judy. Survived by wife, Carolyn; children, Jennifer Angland (Chris), Greg (Danielle), Stephanie McKenna (Matthew); grandchildren, Hannah, Brayden, Clayton, Nicholas, Celia, Jackson, Grace, Lavery and Kendall; nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Sunday, January 26th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with Visitation from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, January 27th, 10:30m, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. Interment: Tuesday, January 28th, 11am, Resurrection with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

