Gehrke, Norman W. "Bill" July 5, 1953 - August 18, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ardis and Norman Gehrke. Survived by wife, Becky Gehrke; children, Megan M. Henkes (Matthew P.) and Jeffrey T. Gehrke (Amanda); three grandchildren: Chloe, Ella, and Henry; siblings, Julie Elliott (Steve) and Brian T. Gehrke; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska Heart Association or American Red Cross. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.