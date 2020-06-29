Gehringer, Michele L. "Micky" September 28, 1954 - June 25, 2020 MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 29th, 10am at St. Bernard Catholic Church (3601 N. 65th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Bernard School, UNO Softball complex, or charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass or the Graveside, go to our website and click the "View Live Cast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

