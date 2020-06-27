Gehringer, Michele L. "Micky"

Gehringer, Michele L. "Micky" September 28, 1954 - June 25, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Robert Sr. "Bob" and Mary "Peg" Gehringer and brother, Thomas Gehringer. Survived by wife, Deena Murphy; brothers, Robert Jr. "Bob" (Sue) Gehringer and Dennis Gehringer; sisters: Mary Gehringer OSM, Terese Johnson (Brad), Margaret Nicolini (John), and Barbara Gehringer; sister-in-law, Patricia Gehringer; nieces, nephews and dear friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, June 28th from 3-5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 29th, 10am, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Bernard School, UNO Softball complex or charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass or the Graveside, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

