Gehringer, Mary E. "Peg"

Gehringer, Mary E. "Peg" October 26, 1922 - April 9, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Robert, and son, Thomas. Survived by children: Sr. Mary Gehringer OSM, Robert (Sue) Gehringer, Terese (Brad) Johnson, Michele Gehringer (Deena Murphy), Dennis Gehringer, Margaret (John) Nicolini, Barbara Gehringer; daughter-in-law, Pat Gehringer (Tom); grandchildren, Andy Gehringer, Rebecca Gehringer, Benjamin Johnson, Sara Johnson, Amy Renes, Eric Gehringer, Brian Gehringer, Leigh Gehringer-Wiar; great-grandchildren: Catie Freymuller, Estelle and Edie Furstenau, Adyn and Archer Gehringer, Jake and Casey Renes, Michael Gehringer. Funeral and Interment Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Servants of Mary or St. Bernard's Parish. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Gehringer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.