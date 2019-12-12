Geaghan, Judith A. "Judy" Age 72 Of Fremont. Survived by dhildren: Jackie and Dale, Jim and Paul, Joey and Monika and Jerry; granddaughters, McKenzi and Samantha; faithful sidekick, Fiona; sisters, Linda (Marvin) Sharkey, Debbie (Dennis) Arnold and Betty (Craig) Hegge; brother, Mike Schwaller. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Sr., in 2016. FUNERAL: 1pm Friday, Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: Friday, from 10am until the service, with the family present at noon. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com. LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | (402) 721-4440

