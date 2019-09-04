Geaghan, Danna D.

Geaghan, Danna D. Age 72 Passed away on August 31, 2019. She was born to Joseph and Faye Disney on October 26, 1946 in Coffeeville, KS. She is survived by her sons, Jonathan Geaghan (Roxanne Jackson), and Chris (Lisa) Geaghan; daughter, Karrie (B.J.) Bornhoft; sister, Sonya (Neil) Johnson; and grandchildren, Brady, Cooper, Mercedes, Alex and Olivia. Danna enjoyed having lunch with her friends, but most of all, loved spending time with her grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, September 5, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service, all at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. | 402-895-3400 | www.bramanmortuary.com

