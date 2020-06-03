Gaytan, Jose December 29, 1964 - May 31, 2020 Survived by wife, Vaneza; children: Navyd Gaytan, Naomy Gaytan, David Gaytan-Ramos, Vaneza Gaytan-Ramos, Perla Gaytan-Ramos, Ivan Gayton-Ramos, Jose Maria Gaytan-Ramos, Isaac Gaytan-Ramos; grandchildren, Miguel'Angel Degante, Alexei Davis Gaytan; sisters, Martha Gaytan, Bertha Fajardo, Irene Gaytan. VISITATION: Friday, June 5th, after 3pm with FUNERAL SERVICE 7pm at Funeral Home. INURNMENT: Saturday 10am at Evergreen Cemetery, 2300 So. 78th St. Go to funeral home website to view live broadcast of funeral service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

