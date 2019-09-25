Gaylord, Scott Eugene February 13, 1965 - September 20, 2019 Scott Eugene Gaylord went to be with his Savior on September 20, 2019. Scott was born on February 13, 1965, in Hamburg, Iowa, to Arlyne and Larry Gaylord. Arlyne and Larry raised Scott and his older sister, Denise, in Tabor, Iowa. Scott married Holly Benton on July 18, 1986. They have three beautiful children, Chloe Langworthy, Caleb Gaylord, and Christian Gaylord. Chloe is married to Matt and have a daughter, Sophie. Caleb is married to Kelsey and have a son, Ryker. Christian is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is on the Husker football team. A well-known athlete in the state of Iowa, Scott competed in basketball, track, baseball and football. Through his love of sports, Scott gained a strong work ethic and a desire to be successful in all that he did. Scott desired to instill this same work ethic into his children to that they might be successful in whatever they did, whether in sports, school, their careers, or their eventual families. Scott and Holly met during Holly's senior year in high school and were sweethearts ever since. Their two coaches use to say, "Hey your Gaylord is dating my Benton!" and vice versa. Scott attended Tarkio College to compete in basketball and baseball, but later transferred to Northwest Missouri State University to be closer to Holly. Scott earned Bachelor of Science degrees in both Education and Public Administration, with a minor in Criminal Justice. Scott was an elementary teacher and coach before he transitioned to pharmaceutical sales. For many years, Scott was a dedicated employee of Novartis Pharmaceuticals as a senior sales representative in the cardiology division. In addition to his professional life, Scott was involved in attending and serving in his church, New Covenant Community Church. During his time attending New Cov, and every other church his family attended over the years, Scott was a member of the praise band where he played the drums on Sunday mornings. Scott often said that the time he felt most worshipful to his Savior was when he was playing his drums for Him. Scott and Holly also attended a small group that helped Scott grow deeper in his love for Jesus. Scott's life has taken him and his family many places: Tabor, Iowa; Maryville, Missouri; Topeka, Kansas; Overbrook, Kansas; Winterset, Iowa; Baldwin City, Kansas; and Lincoln, Nebraska. In all these places, Scott impacted those around him for good. Scott shined the light of Christ where ever he went and made everyone he encountered want to be a better person. Scott loved people and he desired to help in any way he could, even after his own passing as an organ donor. Ultimately, what Scott is most known for is how deeply he loved and cared for his family. Scott loved his children and would be there to support them without fail every time. Whether it was sporting events, school performances, graduations, weddings, the births of his grandchildren, or "Hey, Dad, my car is acting funny," Scott was always there for his children. While Scott loved his children, nothing could compare to how passionately he loved his bride of 33 years. As Holly will tell you, Scott was loving, faithful, caring, gentle, stubborn, aggravating, and soft spoken man she has ever known. He was a perfect gentleman. There was not a day that went by that Scott did not tell Holly that she was beautiful or that he loved her. Scott truly lived out how you should love your wife as established in Ephesians 5:25-28. Scott was a loving husband, father, Papa, son, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He is dearly missed, but his family takes comfort in the promises of Christ that "I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?" VISITATION: Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5-7pm, and CELEBRATION OF LIFE Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10am, with all services at New Covenant Community Church, 6000 S. 84th Street, Lincoln. CELEBRATION OF LIFE IN TABOR: Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 2pm, at First Christian Church, 515 New St, Tabor, IA 51653. Condolences may be given online at lincolnfh.com. LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 | (402) 423-1515
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.