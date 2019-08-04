Gavin, Diane K., (Webster, Akins) November 14, 1934 - August 1, 2019 Omaha. Preceded in death by her siblings, Marilyn Skoumal, Warren and Tom Webster; son-in-law Robert McNeeley; 3 infant great-grandchildren. Survived by husband, Herman "Bill" Gavin; daughters Laurie McNeeley, Cindy (John) Cameron, and Debi (Steve) Erdei; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Vicki Webster and Barbara Webster; 5 step-children; 15 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved. VISITATION: Monday 10-11am at Church, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE on Monday at 11am at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to the family to be designated later. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

