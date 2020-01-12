Gavey, Kathleen L. (Lois Kathleen Lobaugh) January 30, 1933 - November 15, 2019 Kathleen's intense curiosity led her to a variety of interests in the course of her life. In her younger years she sang in school choirs, assisted in operettas, and learned to play the piano and cello. Her interest in music continued at Muskingum College, New Concord, OH, where she participated in orchestra and choir. Later in Albuquerque, NM she played in a volunteer orchestra, the Albuquerque Philharmonic, and sang in her Church choir. Medical Science was another key element in her life. Training initially as a Medical Technologist, she then completed a PhD in Biochemistry at the University of New Mexico. She eventually joined a research team in the biochemistry department there, where she researched the regulation of cholesterol. When her team lost its funding, she turned to the field of Church history, volunteering as an archivist at Menaul Historical Library. She served for a period of time on the board of the Presbyterian Historical Society. A compassionate person, she and her husband, John, were closely involved in the work of their Church. She succumbed to Alzheimer's after a lengthy illness. Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Harold Edward Lobaugh and Helen Burns Lobaugh; her husband, Dr. John Gavey; and her sister, Margaret Ann Lobaugh Gallagher. Survived by her brother, H. Bruce Lobaugh and spouse Charlotte Baird Lobaugh; brother-in-law, Norman Gallagher; nieces and spouses: Stephanie Gallagher and Phil Nance, Dr. Karen Gallagher Reed and Dr. Jeff Reed, Alison Gallagher Harris and Mike Harris, and Wanda McNeill Bloomfield and Kevin Bloomfield; and friend, Toni Jones Wolfe. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, at 11am at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St, Omaha. INTERMENT: Later in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association or Presbyterian Church of the Cross.
