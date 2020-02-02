Gausden, David C. Age 67 - January 30, 2020 Omaha. SERVICES Will Be Held at a Later Date. MINNICK FUNERAL HOME 830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788 402-372-2022 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com

