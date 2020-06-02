Gaukel, Georgia T. October 27, 1944 - May 21, 2020 Age 75 of Millard. Georgia is survived by her two sons: J.C. Gaukel and wife Angela; Stephen Gaukel, all of Omaha; daughter: Jenny Gaukel of Las Vegas, NV; granddaughter, Madeline Gaukel of Omaha; and brother, Charles Hunter-Mann and wife Fran of Savage, MN. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30am Friday, June 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Millard. Final Resting Place: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to the Family. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

