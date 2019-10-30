Gatz, Marlene H. "Molly"

Gatz, Marlene H. "Molly" April 13, 1931 - October 29, 2019 Born in Omaha, Molly spent her childhood in Webster City, Iowa, returning to Omaha for college and for the rest of her life. She is survived by a sister, Joan Gatz. The two lived together their whole lives. Molly spent 14 years as a high school English teacher at North High and 21 years as a counselor at Benson High. She loved her students and they loved her, many becoming lifelong friends. Molly never met a person she did not like. She loved to travel, in the United States and in Europe. She particularly enjoyed trips to England. She also enjoyed reading, visits with friends and former students, and the Irish Terriers she spent many years owning and training. She will be lamented by many on earth and those in Heaven will welcome her with gladness. Many thanks to VNA Home Health Care and Hospice and Senior Helpers for their kind and loving care. Private funeral. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

