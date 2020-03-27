Gatus, John W. Sr.

Gatus, John W. Sr. March 17, 1939 - March 25, 2020 Preceded in death by brother, Travis A. Gatus; sister, Sera J. Wiley; parents, Travis and Marjorie Gatus; and mother of his children, Virgie M. Gatus. Survived by wife, JoAnn; sister, Hallye Gooden of KC, Missouri; children: Donna Jackson, John Jr., Daniel, Bobby and Preston Gatus, all of Omaha; sister, Dorothy Mitchell and family of Denver, CO; numerous nieces, nephews, friends; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; longtime friends: William and Bernice Nared, Mildred Kercheval, the Knights & Ladies of Peter Claver at Saint Benedict the Moore Church; and all the friends at Adams Community Center. INTERMENT: Saturday, March 28, 2020, with immediate family at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com

