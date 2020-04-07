Gates, Danny Age 82 Of Union, NE. Retired from U.S. Air Force in 1989 as Chief Master Sergeant after a 30-year career. Survived by wife, Dana Gates; 10 children: Kenna Prine, Kari Allgood, Kami, Danny, Kristopher, Kaleo Gates, Kandyce Sharp, Kati, Darci and Kermit Gates; 26 grand, 5 great-grand, brothers: Terry, Jack and Gene Gates; other family. FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, April 9, East Union Cemetery, rural Union, NE, with military honors. Memorial Service at a later date at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Nebr. City. VIEWING: Wednesday, 1-7pm, and Thursday, 9am-1pm, at mortuary. Memorials to Muscular Dystrophy Assn. and Shriners Hospital. GUDE MORTUARY Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011 | gudefuneralhomes.com

