Garza, Kathleen Marie Age 56 - December 27, 2019 MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, January 2, 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E Sixth St.) In lieu of flowers, memorials to League of Human Dignity or to the family for charitable donations in Kathy's name. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

